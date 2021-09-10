Amazon to open new delivery centre in Wakefield

The 22,000 sq metre building at Silkwood Park will create 40 full time jobs and should be up and running this autumn.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to invest in the Wakefield area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

The company said its delivery stations “power the last mile” of orders and help speed up deliveries for customers.

Amazon logo

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

The company is hosting a career day on September 16 and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.com