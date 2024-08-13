Amazon’s Innovation Accelerator comes to West Yorkshire offering local businesses unique training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses in West Yorkshire are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a free programme that provides free training to local small businesses.

Amazon’s exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator is coming to West Yorkshire on 17th September and 15th October and local businesses are invited to sign up now.

Now in its second year, the Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small businesses with free training. Hosted at the Amazon site in Wakefield, the Accelerator will also offer participants a peek-behind-the-curtain of how Amazon innovates and has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Through the Accelerator, small businesses in West Yorkshire will benefit from two days of in-person training workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders, site tours where they can see some of the technologies being used by Amazon, along with a virtual masterclass covering topics such as digitalisation, sustainability and social value.

Amazon’s UK Regional Director Neil Travis

“Our aim with the Amazon Innovation Accelerator is to support UK businesses to grow and create a culture of innovation within their own organisations,” said Amazon’s UK Regional Director Neil Travis. “We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from a pilot last year, and are excited to be expanding the activity this year to six locations across the UK, driving growth in businesses from West Yorkshire and further afield.”

Mandy Ridyard, Business Advisor to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“Supporting West Yorkshire’s small businesses to drive innovation is key to growing our local economy. It’s fantastic that businesses in our region will have the chance to engage with Amazon’s Innovation Accelerator programme in Wakefield. I look forward to further collaboration as we work to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

This year, the Accelerator has already supported businesses in Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Stockton-on-Tees.

Businesses are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator

Small businesses operating in the manufacturing, engineering, logistics, retail or related industries, employing 10 or more staff and generating a turnover of at least £1 million are eligible to apply for participation in the Accelerator. Spaces are very limited and applications close on 6th September.

For more information, please contact [email protected]