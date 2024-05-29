And the winners are: Wakefield's young traders battle it out at Castleford Market
The young traders were battling it out for a place in the Young Traders Regional Final, with the ultimate goal of reaching the national final in Stratford-upon-Avon and being crowned Young Trader of the Year 2024.
Saturday’s winner was Libby Ramsden from Herd & Hive, selling goat milk soap, raw honey and beeswax products made from their own farm.
The highly commended runner-up was Katy Slatter from Candlelit Creations UK, selling handmade candles, wax melts and personal care products.
Libby said: “Herd & Hive is proud to be supporting local markets and showcasing our fabulous farm produce.
"The Young Traders initiative is a great way to get the future generation of market traders into the industry. Herd & Hive is excited to be representing Castleford at the regional finals.”
They will now progress to the regional final in Skipton on 4 August.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It was fantastic to see all the young traders taking part in the event on Saturday. It was great to see the market busy and the whole town felt the buzz the event created.
"Congratulations to Libby and Katy.
“Being a market trader can help people to set up or expand their business. We want to encourage and support the next generation of traders.
“We wish them both the best of luck in the regional final, and hopefully the national final.”
