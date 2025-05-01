Applications for city’s new bowling alley and ‘psychic readings tarot bar’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The operator of a new bowling alley planned for a former Debenhams store has applied to Wakefield Council for a premises licence.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol at Tenpin, in Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, from 10am to midnight, Sundays to Thursdays, and from 10am to 1pm, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Georgica Ltd also wants permission for films, indoor sport, plus live and recorded music at the entertainment venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced last month that the new facility is set to include 24 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, escape room, arcade games, pool tables and a bar and diner.

A new bowling alley is set to open at the former Debenhams store in Wakefield.

A spokesperson for Trinity Walk said the development was “hugely exciting”, adding that the public had been calling for a city centre bowling alley for “many years.”

The deadline for representations regarding the application is May 1.

It is among ten currently being considered by the local authority for new or amended licences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others include proposals for a bar “themed around psychic readings and tarot” called Good Fortunes.

A licensing application for a tarot-themed bar offering "psychic readings" at 24 Wood Street, Wakefield.

Applicant Noel Roberts wants to sell alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, at 24 Wood Street, in Wakefield city centre, daily from 11am to 2.45am.

The deadline for representations is May 8.

The Continental Tap House, Gradient Mill, Tileyard North, Wakefield, has applied for a licence for a bar and outdoor seating area.

An application has been made to serve alcohol at Grind coffee shop, on Northgate, Wakefield, daily from 8am to 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vue Cinema, based at Xscape, has applied to amend its current licence conditions to allow films to be shown 24 hours a day and late night refreshment from 11pm to 5am.

Ossett United Football Club wants to vary its current licence to cover an extension of its premises at Prospect Road.

An application has been made to supply alcohol at Buttons, Bridge Gate Farm, Shay Lane, Walton, from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursday, 10am to to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.

The premises is described as a “food and drink horsebox with outdoor seating based at a farm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petros Georgiou and Mariana Zhinina have applied to supply alcohol on and off the premises at Captain Fish restaurant, Westmoreland Street, daily from 9am to 10pm.

The deadline to comment is May 5.

A minor variation is sought to the premises licence at The Mill, Tileyard Yard North, for an event space.

Comments and representations regarding all of the applications can be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB, or by email to [email protected]