Applications for city’s new bowling alley and ‘psychic readings tarot bar’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol at Tenpin, in Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, from 10am to midnight, Sundays to Thursdays, and from 10am to 1pm, on Fridays and Saturdays.
Georgica Ltd also wants permission for films, indoor sport, plus live and recorded music at the entertainment venue.
It was announced last month that the new facility is set to include 24 bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, escape room, arcade games, pool tables and a bar and diner.
A spokesperson for Trinity Walk said the development was “hugely exciting”, adding that the public had been calling for a city centre bowling alley for “many years.”
The deadline for representations regarding the application is May 1.
It is among ten currently being considered by the local authority for new or amended licences.
Others include proposals for a bar “themed around psychic readings and tarot” called Good Fortunes.
Applicant Noel Roberts wants to sell alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, at 24 Wood Street, in Wakefield city centre, daily from 11am to 2.45am.
The deadline for representations is May 8.
The Continental Tap House, Gradient Mill, Tileyard North, Wakefield, has applied for a licence for a bar and outdoor seating area.
An application has been made to serve alcohol at Grind coffee shop, on Northgate, Wakefield, daily from 8am to 9.30pm.
Vue Cinema, based at Xscape, has applied to amend its current licence conditions to allow films to be shown 24 hours a day and late night refreshment from 11pm to 5am.
Ossett United Football Club wants to vary its current licence to cover an extension of its premises at Prospect Road.
An application has been made to supply alcohol at Buttons, Bridge Gate Farm, Shay Lane, Walton, from 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursday, 10am to to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 7pm on Sundays.
The premises is described as a “food and drink horsebox with outdoor seating based at a farm.”
Petros Georgiou and Mariana Zhinina have applied to supply alcohol on and off the premises at Captain Fish restaurant, Westmoreland Street, daily from 9am to 10pm.
The deadline to comment is May 5.
A minor variation is sought to the premises licence at The Mill, Tileyard Yard North, for an event space.
Comments and representations regarding all of the applications can be sent in writing to Licensing Office, Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB, or by email to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.