Asda surprises Wakefield Street Kitchen with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel

Wakefield Street Kitchen were in for a big surprise this week when Asda presented the group with a lucky golden ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel.

As part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations,.20 lucky community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a golden ticket that they know will help with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

The money will help to keep transportation costs down on Wakefield Street Kitchen’s new £9,000 van which was bought through a crowdfunding appeal.

Group Founder, Anna Natasha Howard said: "It's a wonderful surprise.

"This is going to keep our services up and running, getting food to the people that need it, providing food parcels, hot meals and getting donations in.

" It's going to be absolutely fantastic.”

The event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda, during the month, 40 Golden Tickets will be secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel* from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.

Lisa Staggs Asda Community Champion said: “I'm over the moon that Wakefield Street Kitchen have been chosen to receive a lucky golden ticket to help with their transport costs.

"I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community with their food service.

"It was such a privilege to be able to give Anna and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."