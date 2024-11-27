Audio visual installation services in York

We have just completed another AV installation at Clifton Explore in York. The project involved the installation of sound systems in various rooms, a projector in the main hall, and multiple TV display screens in meeting rooms.

In the main hall, we installed four Optimal Audio Cuboid 8 speakers, which are mounted at a high level on Powerdrive wall brackets. We also included two Optimal Audio Sub 10 bass speakers and two Cloud LM2 input connection plates with local volume controls.

For the projector installation setup in the main hall, we installed an Epson 7000 Lumens WUXGA projector mounted on a PVM short throw bracket. The projector projects onto an Elite Saker Tensioned Electric Projection Screen with a 135″ diagonal. Additionally, we set up a Lindy HDMI over CAT6 wall-mounted plate and a local HDMI input plate, allowing presentations to be made from either the front or the back of the room.

In Activity Room One, we have installed a Samsung 75” commercial TV display screen, accompanied by a Bose VB1 Video Conferencing Sound Bar that includes microphones, speakers, and an integrated 4K camera. The sound system features four Cloud CSC6 ceiling speakers, a Cloud LM2 volume control plate, and a Cloud BT1 Bluetooth Plate.

In Activity Rooms Two and Three, we have installed four Cloud CSC6 ceiling speakers, a Cloud LM2 volume control plate, and a Cloud BT1 Bluetooth Plate, along with a Samsung 55” commercial TV display screen that has a local HDMI connection.

In the Café area, we have installed six Cloud CSC5 ceiling speakers in the ceiling grid, a Cloud LM2 volume control plate, and a BT1 Bluetooth Plate, as well as a Samsung 65” commercial TV display screen that will be used for digital signage.

In the children’s library area, we have installed a pair of Cloud CSC5 ceiling-mounted speakers, along with a Cloud LM2 volume control plate and a Cloud BT1 Bluetooth Plate for local music playback.

In the other six meeting rooms throughout the building we have installed Samsung 55” commercial TV display screens along with a local HDMI connection plate installed in the trunking below.

In the comms room upstairs we have installed a Cloud Z8 – 8 zone mixer, two Crown Amplifiers powering the Optimal Audio Sound System in the main hall, a DBX two way Crossover, two Cloud VA4120 100 volt line amplifiers powering all the Cloud ceiling speakers in all the other areas or zones.