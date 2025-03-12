Award-winning North Yorkshire holiday park opens for the new season with "optimism"

The award-winning Wayside Holiday Park in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors has launched its new 2025 season with “optimism” and a range of exciting deals.

Mark Goodson, owner and managing director of Wayside, situated on the edge of the village of Wrelton, near Pickering, is confident that this year will be a successful one for the popular park.

The park is now open for the new season.

Wayside Holiday Park

He commented: “I am cautiously optimistic. While I know these are challenging times, I believe there are enough social and economic indicators to suggest that well-run holiday parks, with excellent facilities in attractive locations, will not just survive this year, but also prosper.

“Interest rates and inflation are key. Both now appear to be under control and are the forecast is for both to continue to fall throughout the year, albeit slowly. If this trend continues, then confidence in the holiday park sector will return and strengthen.

“There’s no doubt that a long-term investment in a holiday lodge, which can double up as a retirement home, is a much better investment than a two-week holiday abroad and equally, if not more, enjoyable.

“So, to celebrate the new 2025 season, we are unveiling a number of attractive deals for all areas of our award-winning park,” Mark added. “These are magnificent opportunities to buy quality caravans and holiday lodges”.

Wayside Holiday Park

There are 14 pitches available in Low Meadows at the front of the park, where there are two used static caravans for sale, an Arronbrook Topaz and an Arronbrook Luxihome, at competitive prices.

Mark commented: “The Arronbrook Luxihome is an absolute bargain at £24,995 and a must-see, while the Topaz costs just £11,995.”

Meanwhile there is a brand-new £79,995 Victory Lakewood lodge for sale, including a glass surround veranda and ready for immediate occupation, at The Water Gardens, the stunning new 13-pitch development at Wayside. Already six lodges have been sold at this state-of-the-art £250,000 development, which has created a quality environment at the heart of the park.

Mark commented: “Overall, we are absolutely delighted with the response to the Water Gardens, repaying my confidence in going ahead with this speculative project.”

Finally, there is a rare opportunity to buy two used holiday lodges at the Lakes, the up-market development at the top of the park. A 2022 Swift Edmonton lodge is available at £127,995, while a Carnaby Cascade 2015 is on offer for £49,995.

Mark explained: “The lodges on offer are on site now, so it’s the perfect time to come and have a look. In the recent past, there have been supply problems across the industry with the delivery of lodges, but these problems have been solved, so once you have decided to buy a pitch, you can move in very quickly.”

Mike Drummond, a recently retired office worker from Wakefield, is one of the new owners of a state-of-the-art lodge at the Water Gardens.

“Wayside was just what we were looking for as a restful retreat, because of the quality of the park and its wonderful location. We originally bought a static caravan there, but when we saw the original artist’s impressions of the Water Gardens, they looked stunning.

“When I approached Mark about the possibility of moving there, he said we could have first choice of pitch. The rest, as they say, is history.

“We avidly watched the Water Gardens evolve with the Mediterranean planting. The view we have down the lakes watching the birds in and over the water is stunning and so relaxing. If you are looking for a quiet, tranquil and friendly holiday park. then I would certainly have no hesitation in recommending Wayside. The Water Gardens is perfect.”

Mark Goodson continued: “I am very proud indeed of what we have created at the Water Gardens. As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge has a £20,000 veranda which extends over the water.

“The surrounding area features rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mark. “We believe it is magnificent.”

“For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity and beauty in the North York Moors National Park. We are within easy reach of Yorkshire's breath-taking coastline, historic market towns, world-class heritage and mile upon mile of superb walking country.”

For further information, please contact Mark Goodson on 01751 472608 or:

Website: waysideholidaypark.co.uk