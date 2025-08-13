Bagging a major new Yorkshire HQ is a gift for Glick

A Yorkshire company that supplies luxury gift packaging products to retailers throughout the world has expanded into a major new distribution centre and head office building, which will enable it to continue growing and create new jobs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glick has signed a 10-year lease on a 34,400 sq ft building on Grange Valley Road in Batley. The building was marketed jointly by Leeds based property consultancies, GV&Co and Michael Steel & Co, on behalf of Yorkshire based industrial and commercial property owner, Wharfedale Property.

Glick was founded in Leeds in the 1990s and today it employs a 22-strong team and supplies a vast range of high quality gift wrap, bags and accessories to retailers throughout the UK, including department stores such as John Lewis and Fenwick, specialist card retailer Clintons, as well as all types of independent shops and garden centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which has won a prestigious Progressive Greetings’ Henries Award for Best Gift Wrappings Range for 10 consecutive years, also exports its products across the world, to countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Dubai, as well as throughout Europe.

Glick's new HQ at Batley

All Glick’s products are designed in the UK, and the company has licensed collaborations with several well-known brands and designers, before being manufactured in the Far East, which the company oversees from a second office in Hong Kong.

Prior to Glick moving into the new premises, Wharfedale Property carried out a programme of works that included altering the layout of the building, installing new doors and windows and creating new modern office space, as well as creating staff welfare facilities.

Becky Dobson, managing director at Glick, explained: “We’d been in our previous building, which was just off Tong Street in Bradford, for 15 years but we’d outgrown it and were renting several external storage units to accommodate our ever-growing client base. This meant we had more stock outside our own building than in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We desperately needed more space as we continue to increase our sales, as well as expanding the number of countries that we export to, which is now a major part of our business.

“As soon as we saw this building we knew it was right for us. It’s approximately three times the size of our previous premises and we’ve worked closely with Wharfedale Property to tailor it to our needs. This means that as well as a vast storage and distribution area, we now have high quality offices, first-class amenities for our team, and a brilliant product showroom that clients can visit, all under one roof.

“The move will enable us to continue growing and recruiting across all our departments over the coming months, which will further enhance the level of service that our clients enjoy, so there’s no doubt it’s a great location for us.”

Jonathan Jacob, associate director at GV&Co, said: “Glick's impressive recent growth created the need to relocate to much larger, modern premises which could also incorporate its bespoke office and showroom requirements. We are very pleased to have advised Wharfedale Property and the company’s pragmatic approach to these works has created a building that meets Glick's long-term operational requirements.”