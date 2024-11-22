Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Closure of Morrisons Rathbones bakery in Wakefield puts hundreds at risk of redundancy as the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) criticises “short-sighted” decision.

400 workers at the Rathbones bakery in Wakefield, which has been producing bread for Morrisons for 20 years, are facing redundancy following an announcement from Morrisons of the site’s closure.

The announcement follows a lack of profitability at the site over a number of years.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We acquired Rathbones from administration in 2005. After a period of growth and investment, the business has been loss making for a number of years. Although we have tried several routes to return the business to profitability, none have been successful.

Hundreds of workers at the Rathbones bakery in Wakefield face redundancy following the announcement from Morrisons of its closure. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Over the last few months we have conducted a thorough review of the options for the future of Rathbones. This has led us to consider the possibility of closing the site. However, we are considering all alternative options, and want to work with our partner union BFAWU, together with employee representatives, on how we could change our current business model and safeguard as many jobs as possible.

“The current proposals do unfortunately mean that colleagues at the site are at risk of redundancy and we will do everything we can to help those colleagues affected, including investigating whether there are any other suitable roles elsewhere in the Group.

“Our instore Market Street bakeries remain unaffected and will continue to serve customers freshly made bakery products every day.”

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said the decision was “short-sighted”.

Sarah Woolley, The General Secretary of BFAWU, said: “Since Morrisons were bought out by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice in 2021 we have seen the traditional cycle of private equity firm behaviour post takeover that throws workers on the scrapheap without even a glance back.

"They have asset stripped Morrisons, with our members now bearing the brunt of their mismanagement with this short-sighted decision to close the site.

"This treatment of people is plain wrong and unfair on the hundreds of people who work at the site and who have had their lives turned upside down by this decision.”

The 28,000-square-foot bakery produces 47 products, including hot cross buns, seeded loaves, muffins, crumpets, pancakes, naans, and pittas.