The Halifax bank branch in Castleford will close in 2025.

The bank said its Castleford branch – located on Carlton Street – will close on September 8.

The closure is because of a decline in usage, with most customers banking online or using the bank’s mobile app.

Halifax said it considers a number of factors when deciding to close a branch, including how its customers are banking.

Halifax has announced it will close its branch on Carlton Street in Castleford. Photo: Google

It said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches much less.

"Because of this, we'll be closing our Castleford branch.”

Castleford branch customers made 54 per cent fewer transactions at the counter or Immediate Deposit Machine (IDM) the year ending July 2024 compared to the year ending July 2019.

Total cash machine transactions reduced by 32 per cent between the same time periods.

In the year ending July 2024, 53 per cent of customers used other Halifax branches, 32 per cent used both the branch and the Post Office, and in the six months leading to July 2024, 75 per cent used another Halifax branch plus banking services either by phone or online.

Halifax said 877 customers regularly used the branch – meaning they transacted at the counter or IDM four out of the six months ending July 2024.

The biggest proportion of this group – 35 per cent – were in the 55 to 74 age category. The next biggest proportion was the 35 to 54 age category, which made up 28 per cent of the branch’s regular customers.

A cash access assessment, carried out by LINK, did not recommend the provision of any new access to cash services in Castleford because there are already “cash access services and facilities which are suitable for the needs of the local area.”

These facilities include: free cash deposit and withdrawal services for personal current accounts; cash deposit and withdrawal services for business accounts that allow for a reasonable mix of notes and coins to be deposited or withdrawn; a Post Office; a bank branch; and a withdrawal ATM.

Halifax listed alternative banking services, including the Post Office on Sykes Street, the cash machine at Lloyds Bank – also on Carlton Street – using PayPoints, or withdrawing cash from the tills at participating shops.

As Halifax is part of the same banking group as Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland, any of their branches can be used by Halifax customers to carry out everyday banking tasks.

The facilities at Lloyds Bank branch on Carlton Street can therefore be used by former customers of the closing Halifax branch. Its facilities include: a cash machine inside branch; a self-service zone or machines; level or ramp access to branch; a talking cash machine; a cash machine outside branch; and counter service.

More information can be found by selecting the Castleford branch on the Halifax branch closures page.

Over 130 branches from the Lloyds Banking Group – including Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Lloyds Bank – will close across the country.