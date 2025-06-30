Banking hub set to open at town’s former Halifax branch

By Tony Gardner
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST
Planning permission has been granted to open a new banking hub in Normanton.

Wakefield Council has approved proposals for the facility at the town’s former Halifax branch, on High Street.

The application was submitted on behalf of Cash Access UK Limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The not-for-profit organisation was set up by a number of UK banks and building societies.

Former Halifax bank, High Street, Normantonplaceholder image
Former Halifax bank, High Street, Normanton

It enables consumers and small businesses owners to access basic banking services, including accessing and depositing cash.

The scheme includes installing a cash machine at the front of the premises and putting up new signage.

A council planning officer said: “The applicant site is currently vacant. Based on planning history and historical images, it is noted that the site has previously operated as a bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposed development is considered acceptable with regards to its location, design, appearance, and impact upon amenity.”

Neighbours Hazel Rowley and Alan Wright campaigned to stop the closure of the Halifax bank branch in Normanton, Wakefield.placeholder image
Neighbours Hazel Rowley and Alan Wright campaigned to stop the closure of the Halifax bank branch in Normanton, Wakefield.

In 2023, Halifax announced the closure of its branches in Normanton and Ossett.

The announcement led to Wakefield councillors unanimously voting in favour of a motion calling on the government to take action to protect services.

At the time, neighbours Hazel Rowley and Alan Wright campaigned to stop the closure of Normanton’s only remaining bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair, who live on the same street in Kirkthrope village, collected more than 3,500 signatures outside the bank on High Street.

A further 800 people also signed an online petition.

The number of branches across the Wakefield local authority district has reduced by half in the past decade.

Related topics:HalifaxPlanning permissionNormantonWakefield CouncilWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice