Banking hub set to open at town’s former Halifax branch

Planning permission has been granted to open a new banking hub in Normanton.

Wakefield Council has approved proposals for the facility at the town’s former Halifax branch, on High Street.

The application was submitted on behalf of Cash Access UK Limited.

The not-for-profit organisation was set up by a number of UK banks and building societies.

Former Halifax bank, High Street, Normanton

It enables consumers and small businesses owners to access basic banking services, including accessing and depositing cash.

The scheme includes installing a cash machine at the front of the premises and putting up new signage.

A council planning officer said: “The applicant site is currently vacant. Based on planning history and historical images, it is noted that the site has previously operated as a bank.

“The proposed development is considered acceptable with regards to its location, design, appearance, and impact upon amenity.”

In 2023, Halifax announced the closure of its branches in Normanton and Ossett.

The announcement led to Wakefield councillors unanimously voting in favour of a motion calling on the government to take action to protect services.

At the time, neighbours Hazel Rowley and Alan Wright campaigned to stop the closure of Normanton’s only remaining bank.

The pair, who live on the same street in Kirkthrope village, collected more than 3,500 signatures outside the bank on High Street.

A further 800 people also signed an online petition.

The number of branches across the Wakefield local authority district has reduced by half in the past decade.