Beer blogger rates Wakefield pubs

A beer blogger from Pontefract who has travelled up and down the country sampling ale has visited Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Spencer runs the Micropub Adventures blog and has reviewed real ale bars in dozens of towns and cities.

His recent visit to Wakefield took in Harry’s Bar, Luis Bar at Fernandes, The Hop, the Old Printworks, the Black Rock and the Polka Hop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Wakefield’s drinking scene is rich in history, showcasing its journey from Roman times to a lively cultural hotspot.

Scott Spencer of Micropub Adventures

"The city has a strong connection to forced rhubarb, celebrated through its yearly festival. Some must-visit spots include Harry’s Bar, famous for its welcoming vibe and ever changing cask ales, The Hop, a live music venue featuring multiple stages, and The Black Rock, a classic pub with a fascinating past.

"Luis Bar at Fernandes Brewery is known for its distinctive drink options, and The Red Shed, a pub with significant political roots.

"Each place gives you a taste of Wakefield’s unique heritage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott said Micropub Adventures is about shining a light on independent micropubs, pubs, and breweries out there.

The blog started at the beginning of 2022 after some friends suggested Scott share his experiences of his pub visits instead of just taking photos.

He said: “I love showcasing what they have to offer and diving into what makes them unique and quirky. I've been into pubs for years, especially micropubs, and I've enjoyed traveling around the country to check them out.”

Normanton, Castleford, hometown Pontefract, as well as Horbury and Ossett, have previously been documented on his blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entries include visits to venues as diverse as Craft Booze Co bottle shop in Normanton, the Market Tap and Doghouse bars in Castleford, and Ossett Brewery’s Brewers Pride, the former home of Reginald Earnshaw, the youngest known servicer casualty of World War II at 14 years old.

Meanwhile, the Six Chimneys on Kirkgate in Wakefield is hosting a beer festival with 12 ales on offer.

The Wetherspoon pub will host the festival from Wednesday, March 5 to Sunday, March 16.

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA.

Visit micropubadventures.co.uk for the blog.