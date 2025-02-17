Bloomsbury Square Employment Law expands team with Partner hire

Specialist employment law firm, Bloomsbury Square Employment Law has expanded its team with the addition of a new Wakefield-based partner, Liz Spooner.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz joins the firm from her previous position as Head of Employment at Leeds based Winston Solicitors. As a member of the Employment Lawyers Association, Liz brings over 15 years of experience, specialising in contentious employment tribunal work.

She has previously achieved successful outcomes for clients in claims against employers, which range from insurance and financial services firms in the City to large national organisations, government departments, NHS Trusts, and universities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz has significant experience in numerous employment cases, including whistleblowing, unfair dismissal, and discrimination based on protected characteristics. Particularly interested in claims related to disability discrimination, Liz has significant experience in advising and negotiating the terms of settlement agreements.

Liz Spooner

Will Burrows, founding partner at Bloomsbury Square Employment Law comments: “After an exciting year of growth for our partner-led firm, we’re pleased to welcome Liz to the team.

"We are confident that Liz’s extensive employment law experience and valuable knowledge will ensure we continue to always achieve the best possible outcome for each client, whether through negotiation, mediation, or litigation.”

Bloomsbury Square Employment Law is a partner led firm specialising in all aspects of employment law including settlement agreements, constructive dismissal cases and tribunal representation. Find out more on the website.