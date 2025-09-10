Bodycare administration: Shock closure plans for Pontefract branch

‘Store closing’ signs have gone up in the windows of the Pontefract branch of a major high street retailer.

The Market Place store was not on a list released on Friday of 32 Bodycare shops that would be shutting immediately after the firm fell into administration.

The high street retailer said it will make around 450 of its 1,500 employees redundant as a result.

But the signs now up indicate the Pontefract branch will be closing at some point soon.

Several stores began clearance sales and shut their doors just hours before administrators were appointed.

When a company goes into administration, control is handed over to an appointed administrator.

The administrator is responsible for managing the company’s assets and operations to repay any outstanding debts to creditors.

Currently, 115 Bodycare stores remain open and are trading as usual while administrators explore options for the future of the business.

However, if a buyer cannot be found, further store closures may take place.

Bodycare's 115 stores on the ‘still at risk’ list include Wakefield at Trinity Walk and Pontefract.

Administrators Nick Holloway, Chris Pole, and Mike Leeds from Interpath have been appointed to oversee the administration process.

Mr Holloway, managing director at Interpath, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.

“For Bodycare, a significant funding gap and mounting creditor pressure made the situation untenable.”

