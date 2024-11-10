Bonmarché, Luke 1977 and Calendar Club arrive at Junction 32

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Get ready for a new and improved shopping experience at Junction 32 as three exciting new brands are welcomed to the centre.

Luke 1977, the menswear brand offering luxury clothing and trainers from knitwear and coats to jackets and shirts, officially opened on October 26 next to Mountain Warehouse and Animal.

Bonmarché, known for its high-quality womenswear at unbeatable prices, is also set to open on Thursday, November 14 next to Collectables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With exclusive offers and plenty of discounts, the store will also offer Bonmarché’s new Christmas ranges as well as its Lorraine Loves collection in partnership with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly.

Junction 32 welcomes three incredible new storesJunction 32 welcomes three incredible new stores
Junction 32 welcomes three incredible new stores

Bonmarché is also giving the first 100 customers to its new store the chance to win big. Head down on opening day to enter its lucky dip to win prizes and discounts, while the first 30 customers will receive a free goody bag!

For those stationery lovers, Calendar Club also opened in October at Junction 32.

Located opposite Barbour, the new store offers the very best in calendars, diaries, stationery and gifts. With their 2025 ranges all in stock, it’s time to get your 2025 planners in the bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We're thrilled to announce the arrival of these three exciting new stores at Junction 32.

"This move demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers, providing as much choice as possible as the festive season approaches and ensuring Junction 32 is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping!"

Related topics:Junction 32ITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice