Get ready for a new and improved shopping experience at Junction 32 as three exciting new brands are welcomed to the centre.

Luke 1977, the menswear brand offering luxury clothing and trainers from knitwear and coats to jackets and shirts, officially opened on October 26 next to Mountain Warehouse and Animal.

Bonmarché, known for its high-quality womenswear at unbeatable prices, is also set to open on Thursday, November 14 next to Collectables.

With exclusive offers and plenty of discounts, the store will also offer Bonmarché’s new Christmas ranges as well as its Lorraine Loves collection in partnership with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly.

Bonmarché is also giving the first 100 customers to its new store the chance to win big. Head down on opening day to enter its lucky dip to win prizes and discounts, while the first 30 customers will receive a free goody bag!

For those stationery lovers, Calendar Club also opened in October at Junction 32.

Located opposite Barbour, the new store offers the very best in calendars, diaries, stationery and gifts. With their 2025 ranges all in stock, it’s time to get your 2025 planners in the bag.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "We're thrilled to announce the arrival of these three exciting new stores at Junction 32.

"This move demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers, providing as much choice as possible as the festive season approaches and ensuring Junction 32 is the perfect place to get your Christmas shopping!"