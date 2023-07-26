Boots Eastmoor closure: Petition to save 'essential' pharmacy gains over 400 signatures

Boots announced last month that it will be closing 300 of its stores nationwide, including the Boots pharmacy on Windhill Road and one on Upper Warrengate in Wakefield city centre.

The locations are expected to close permanently on October 6.

In response the community has signed a petition, created by a community activist earlier this month, to try and prevent the closure.

Community activist, Shab Ali, set up the petition to save the local pharmacies earlier this month.

Community activist Shab Ali created the petition with the intention to inspire action against the imminent closure of the vital service the pharmacy provides.

He said: "It saddened me to observe a multitude of individuals expressing their frustrations and complaints, yet witnessing a lack of tangible action being taken.

"The importance of face-to-face interaction with a pharmacist cannot be overstated. It enables personalized care, medication counseling, and the ability to address individual concerns effectively.

"The closure of pharmacies would severely impact access to these essential services, resulting in a negative effect on individuals' health and well-being.”

The petition has since gained over 400 signatures.

Shab continued: “I understand first hand just how essential these services are for local residents.

"Many individuals who work long hours rely on the convenience of having a local pharmacy nearby, enabling them to quickly access necessary medications and healthcare support.

“Through the petition, my intention was to send a resounding message to Boots and other entities involved, highlighting the importance of maintaining these essential services and fostering community unity.

"I firmly believe that no community, such as Wakefield East Ward, should be deprived of vital services, and it is crucial that we explore and advocate for viable alternatives.”

Alongside the petition, Shab also emailed a direct letter to Boots’ CEO, Sebastian James, which has since been supported by Council Leader, Denise Jeffrey.

Part of the letter reads: “The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated as over 400 residents have come together to sign a petition expressing their distress and urging the decision-makers to reconsider this detrimental action that will undoubtedly have severe consequences for our community.”

“The closure of Boots Pharmacies in our area raises significant concerns that we believe merit your immediate attention.”

Within the letter, five key primary issues, all which were raised by residents, are mentioned.

These include, accessabilty for local residents, support for non-drivers, the loss of current staff, public transport accessibility and community preservation.

The letter continues: “We firmly believe that by working together we can find a solution that ensures the continued provision of essential services to our community.”

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and Stuart Heptinstall, Labour councillor for Wakefield East, also spoke against the closures earlier this month and said: “Many residents rely on local pharmacies for their prescriptions and for ease of access to vital health advice.

“This announcement will cause real anxiety for residents at a time when they are already feeling the pressure of an NHS on its knees."