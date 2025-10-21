Breaking Boundaries: Shining a spotlight on inclusive clubs and organisations for disabled people within Yorkshire

Leeds-based specialist healthcare equipment provider Independence Mobility has launched a video series called Breaking Boundaries, which celebrates inclusive clubs and activities across Yorkshire and the North.

The series aims to raise awareness, break down barriers, and inspire people with disabilities to get involved in opportunities that can transform both their physical and mental well-being.

The idea for Breaking Boundaries was born from the Independence Mobility team witnessing firsthand the everyday challenges faced by people with disabilities, from social isolation to physical limitations and a lack of awareness about inclusive opportunities. Too often, people simply don’t realise what’s available to them or have the confidence to access it.

Breaking Boundaries bridges that gap. By highlighting clubs, sports organisations, and social groups, and chatting with the leaders and participants, the series helps spread the word to individuals and families who could benefit hugely from accessing them.

Instructors teaching at In Motion, an inclusive wheelchair dance class at Northern Ballet.

Each video offers an insight into what these clubs provide, from sports like powerchair football and table tennis, to dance, learning programmes, and social opportunities.

Anthony Mitchell, Director of Independence Mobility, explained: “We may be a small business, but we believe we can make a big impact. Breaking Boundaries is about showing people that there are inclusive, welcoming clubs and organisations out there waiting for them. So many people we spoke to didn’t know these opportunities even existed, and we want to change that.

"We’re passionate about changing lives. Breaking Boundaries is about building confidence, creating community, and showing that disability doesn’t have to mean limitation.”

Already, the series has spotlighted organisations including Northern Ballet’s ‘In Motion’ dance class, Leeds Powerchair Football Club, Disability Sport Yorkshire, and Paralympic athlete Oye Abisoye, with his table tennis journey.

Social prescribing group at Disability Sport Yorkshire.

The response so far has been powerful. Craig Shepherd, CEO of Disability Sport Yorkshire, shared: “In just a few weeks since the release of the video, we’ve seen more service users accessing our programmes, many of them mentioning that a family member shared the video with them.”

And Ellie, a wheelchair user and dancer in the In Motion dance class at Northern Ballet, expressed: “I didn’t think I could dance in a wheelchair. I wasn’t very good at dancing before I was in a wheelchair, but it’s a really nice friendly group and Kim and Catrina are amazing at making you feel comfortable and welcome. They will adapt things however it suits you.”

The initiative isn’t stopping here. Independence Mobility is calling on more inclusive clubs and organisations to get in touch if they would like to be featured in a future episode.

To watch their latest feature showcasing Northern Ballet’s InMotion wheelchair dance class, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7JLuy_-IwM&t=5s

Practice session at Leeds Powerchair Football Club

Or view all features here: https://www.independencemobility.co.uk/breaking-boundaries.html

To learn more about Breaking Boundaries, or if your organisation would like a chance to be featured, email [email protected]

About Independence Mobility

Since 2004, Independence Mobility has been providing specialist healthcare equipment, proudly making a positive difference to thousands of customers along the way.

They partner closely with the UK’s leading manufacturers to ensure they provide the latest, most innovative mobility solutions.

Their extensive range includes specialist seating, wheelchairs, beds, pressure care products, children’s cycles, and more. Independence Mobility is also a preferred supplier for Newlife, the UK’s largest charitable provider of specialist equipment for disabled children.

For more information, please visit: https://www.independencemobility.co.uk/breaking-boundaries