British Pie Week: Castleford-based family business to compete in British Pie Awards with Steak & Leeds Best Pie
Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd has entered its Steak & Leeds Best Pie in the annual competition, taking place during British Pie Week – which runs from March 3 to 9.
The Steak & Leeds Best Pie has been developed in collaboration with Kirkstall Brewery and is made with carrot, onions, gravy, and brisket which has been cooked for 13 hours.
The competition – in which entrants compete to be named Champion in each category – has been running for 17 years and includes classes such as Fish and Chip Shop Pie, Beef and Gravy Pie, Pork Pie, and Dessert Pie.
Winners of each category then compete to be named Supreme Champion.
Cryer & Stott has entered its Steak & Leeds Best Pie in the classes: Best Steak & Ale Pie, Best Hot Eating Savoury Pie, Pub Pie, and Sports Club Pie.
More information about the awards can be found here.
