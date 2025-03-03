A Castleford-based family business will compete in the British Pie Awards.

Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd has entered its Steak & Leeds Best Pie in the annual competition, taking place during British Pie Week – which runs from March 3 to 9.

The Steak & Leeds Best Pie has been developed in collaboration with Kirkstall Brewery and is made with carrot, onions, gravy, and brisket which has been cooked for 13 hours.

The competition – in which entrants compete to be named Champion in each category – has been running for 17 years and includes classes such as Fish and Chip Shop Pie, Beef and Gravy Pie, Pork Pie, and Dessert Pie.

The Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd team is hoping to be named Champion in four categories at the British Pie Awards. Photo: Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd

Winners of each category then compete to be named Supreme Champion.

Cryer & Stott has entered its Steak & Leeds Best Pie in the classes: Best Steak & Ale Pie, Best Hot Eating Savoury Pie, Pub Pie, and Sports Club Pie.

More information about the awards can be found here.