Building begins on phase two of Wakefield's Tileyard North project to build ‘largest creative community in the north’

Phase two of the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed former Rutland Mills begins just weeks before the first tenants are due to move into Tileyard North.

The regeneration project beside the River Calder aims to bring together industries including music, film, television and design.

The scheme is part of Wakefield Council’s city centre masterplan, which sets out how the city will be transformed into a vibrant place for people to live, work, visit and invest.

The second stage of building has begun on the Tileyard North development at Rutland Mills.

The long-term plan is to bring new opportunities for businesses and residents by opening up access to culture, leisure and education facilities.

The project is being developed City and Provincial Properties (CPP).

The company has funded the project with Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

An artist's impression of how the completed Tileyard North development will look.

The first phase of development - which officially opens in spring 2023 - includes 25 music and creative studios, office spaces, a large event space and leisure facilities.

Phase two begins with the demolition of two buildings to make way for further office space and a boutique hotel.

Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This state-of-the-art creative hub will firmly put Wakefield on the map.

Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, and Paul Kempe, Director of City and Provincial Properties, at the site of phase two of the Tileyard North project.

“It will have many benefits for jobs and investment.

“It will also bring people from all over the region to Wakefield for their entertainment, as well as supporting creativity and associated industries that will help to generate a vibrant atmosphere at our historic waterfront as we create a city ready for tomorrow.”

“The Council has successfully put forward a very strong bid for Levelling Up funding that has unlocked £8m for this project which will benefit our residents and businesses.”

Paul Kempe, Director of City and Provincial Properties (CPP), said: “This fulfils a six-year vision to provide world class facilities to artists and creatives based in the north of England by regenerating a series of dilapidated mill buildings that had been vacant for over 25 years.

“We believe this creative destination will be transformational for both Wakefield and the wider area.

“It will provide a facility that does not currently exist within the area which is accessible to all.

“There will be a central courtyard and two large event spaces which will cater for up to a thousand people and cater for a variety of different events including fairs, farmers market, music events and much more.