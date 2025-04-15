Business: 23-year-old sports therapist from Featherstone to open new clinic in Wakefield this April, offering sports massage, hijama therapy and more
The Holly Vigars Sports Therapy clinic will hold a launch event on April 26 at 32a, Barnsley Road in Wakefield.
Since graduating as a sports therapist, Holly has grown a successful business through working in gyms, and decided it was a good time to open her own clinic.
She said: I wanted my own space – my business was growing, the gym times were affecting when I could work, and I had to keep turning people away.”
Since receiving the keys at the start of this month, Holly has been busy renovating the premises – formerly a salon – in time for the opening.
She said: “It’s a big thing, but I’m excited to do it. It’s a lot of work that’s gone into it.”
The clinic will offer massage, cupping therapies – including hijama – vitamin injections and more.
