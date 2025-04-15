Business: 23-year-old sports therapist from Featherstone to open new clinic in Wakefield this April, offering sports massage, hijama therapy and more

By Catherine Gannon
Published 15th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 08:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Holly, a 23-year-old sports therapist from Featherstone, is to open a new sports therapy clinic.

The Holly Vigars Sports Therapy clinic will hold a launch event on April 26 at 32a, Barnsley Road in Wakefield.

Since graduating as a sports therapist, Holly has grown a successful business through working in gyms, and decided it was a good time to open her own clinic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: I wanted my own space – my business was growing, the gym times were affecting when I could work, and I had to keep turning people away.”

A new sports therapy clinic will open on Barnsley Road in Wakefield this April. Photo: Holly VigarsA new sports therapy clinic will open on Barnsley Road in Wakefield this April. Photo: Holly Vigars
A new sports therapy clinic will open on Barnsley Road in Wakefield this April. Photo: Holly Vigars

Since receiving the keys at the start of this month, Holly has been busy renovating the premises – formerly a salon – in time for the opening.

She said: “It’s a big thing, but I’m excited to do it. It’s a lot of work that’s gone into it.”

The clinic will offer massage, cupping therapies – including hijama – vitamin injections and more.

Related topics:FeatherstoneWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice