Business: 24-hour McDonald’s set to open at service station near Pontefract

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A 24-hour McDonald’s is set to open at a service station near Pontefract.

A premises licence was submitted for a McDonald’s restaurant at Barnsdale Bar Services – on the A1 between Doncaster and Pontefract – on Great North Road, Wentworth, Pontefract, WF8 3JF.

The application relates to the “provision of late night refreshment” between 11pm and 5am daily, allowing the premises to operate 24/7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representations regarding the application must be received by North Yorkshire Council in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing (Selby), Civic Centre, Doncaster Road, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 9FT or [email protected] by October 8.

Barnsdale Bar Services is located on the A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Barnsdale Bar Services is located on the A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster. Picture: Google

It is understood the restaurant is set to open in November.

Nearby McDonald’s branches include one located at Pontefract’s Racecourse Retail Park, and another located at Redhouse Interchange in Doncaster.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants located across the UK and Ireland.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:PontefractMcDonald'sDoncaster
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice