A 24-hour McDonald’s is set to open at a service station near Pontefract.

A premises licence was submitted for a McDonald’s restaurant at Barnsdale Bar Services – on the A1 between Doncaster and Pontefract – on Great North Road, Wentworth, Pontefract, WF8 3JF.

The application relates to the “provision of late night refreshment” between 11pm and 5am daily, allowing the premises to operate 24/7.

Representations regarding the application must be received by North Yorkshire Council in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing (Selby), Civic Centre, Doncaster Road, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 9FT or [email protected] by October 8.

Barnsdale Bar Services is located on the A1 between Pontefract and Doncaster. Picture: Google

It is understood the restaurant is set to open in November.

Nearby McDonald’s branches include one located at Pontefract’s Racecourse Retail Park, and another located at Redhouse Interchange in Doncaster.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants located across the UK and Ireland.

