Business: New 24/7 PureGym to open in Pontefract in October
The branch will open at the South Baileygate Retail Park – near B&M, Aldi and Poundland – at midday on October 24.
It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with users also able to access the gym during unstaffed hours.
The 10,000-square-foot gym promises ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment, a free weights area, a fitness studio, fixed resistance and cardio equipment, a range of classes, PTs, and a free initial exercise induction.
PureGym said around nine new jobs have been created as a result of the opening.
In line with PureGym’s other branches, a defibrillator will be fitted at the new gym.
A spokesperson for PureGym said: “After strong interest in PureGym’s affordable and flexible approach to fitness in West Yorkshire, we are delighted to announce the opening of a brand-new gym in Pontefract.
“With our low-cost, no-contract memberships, PureGym Pontefract members will have round-the-clock access to high-quality equipment and a wide range of classes, designed to help them get the most from every session.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Pontefract community to PureGym Pontefract – take advantage of our special opening offer today.”
PureGym Pontefract is a short walk from both Pontefract Baghill and Pontefract Monkhill train stations, and the nearest bus stops are Bondgate Box Lane, South Baileygate and North Baileygate.
PureGym, which launched in 2009, has now opened more than 430 branches across the country.
More information about PureGym Pontefract can be found at: https://www.puregym.com/gyms/pontefract/