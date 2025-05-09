Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new venue where families can take up a new hobby has opened in Wakefield.

8 Ballers Sports Bar and Grill, a new pool hall at 85, Stanley Road, opened on April 30 and is offering adults and children the chance to take on a new sport.

The business has been set up by friends James Towse, from Wakefield, and Pete Carrigan, from Bradford, who met through a shared hobby of darts.

James has played pool since he was 10 years old and has been competing for the last three years, while Pete has experience of running a business, and the pair decided to renovate the premises and open the venue together.

(Left to right) Friends Pete Carrigan and James Towse have opened 8 Ballers Sports Bar and Grill on Stanley Road.

Customers can book pool tables for up to six hours and the venue is offering membership deals for juniors and adults, as well as drinks offers.

James said the venue will soon offer food, and that there are plans to bring in a semi-professional pool player and offer coaching sessions.