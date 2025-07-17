A logistics service has signed a 15-year lease on a distribution warehouse at Wakefield Europort.

Torque Retail Services Limited, an end-to-end supply chain specialist, worked with the commercial real estate firm CBRE to agree on a deal for California 400, a 398,186-square-foot warehouse.

The expansion will allow Torque to strengthen its infrastructure, and increase its capacity and flexibility to meet growing demand.

The logistics service started in Bramley in 1991 and now operates in seven locations with nine warehouses and more than 1,600 employees.

Local occupiers include Asda, Evri, Warburtons, Menzies, One Stop and Haribo.

CBRE worked with chartered surveyors Carter Towler on behalf of Copley Point, an investment company.

Mike Baugh, Executive Director, Industrial and Logistics at CBRE, said: “This is a significant deal for the Yorkshire region, and provides our client with the capability to accommodate its growing customer base.

“Delivering this outcome within the agreed three-week timeline is a credit to both parties and reflects their execution speed and efficiency.

“California 400 is well-positioned at Wakefield Europort, one of the North’s major distribution hubs, so it is ideally placed to serve Torque’s continued expansion plans.”

Stewart Firth, Head of Operations at Torque said: “This was the quickest and largest lease we have ever done, it was a pleasure working with Copley Point.”

The California 400 warehouse is Torque’s second logistics facility at Wakefield Europort, which is located to the northeast of Wakefield at junction 31 of the M62 motorway.

More information about Torque can be found on its website at: https://torque.eu/