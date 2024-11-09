Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lack of footfall, disposable income, and “up and down” business: small businesses operating in Wakefield city centre discuss some of their concerns following Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget.

Rachel Reeves delivered the new Labour government’s first budget on October 30, leading businesses across the country to consider what the changes might mean for them. The Express took the opportunity to take a closer look at the current trading climate in Wakefield city centre and to learn more about the concerns of small business owners who operate there.

Overall, there was a mixed response, with some happy with business at the moment, and others feeling the effect of rising costs and falling footfall in the city centre. The Express spoke to a range of small business owners, from those just starting out to those who have been operating for more than a decade, to find out what running a business in Wakefield is like today.

Lucy Brown is the owner of CoffeeWrite, a coffee shop located on Marygate which opened less than two months ago. This is her first business, and despite plans to increase profits through hosting creative events, she is currently unable to hire any staff and is the sole worker at the premises.

Petros Georgiou runs a popular fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, but said more could be done to bring people into Wakefield city centre and improve footfall for local businesses.

She said: “It’s a terrifying time to be starting a new business.

“While I don’t employ anyone, I’m worried about local people not having any disposable income to visit places like this.

“At some point I would like to take on staff, because at the moment I’m working 10 hour days to keep the business going, and it does worry me that I’m not going to get to that point where I’m able to do that.

“Equally, I’m not sure that there was enough in the Budget to support small businesses; to support businesses just starting out.”

Malcolm Hepworth owns Tails Pet Shop in Wakefield city centre. He said that trade in the city has good and bad days.

Lucy said she would like to take staff on, but would not do so unless she can pay them “a good wage”, rather than the lowest possible amount.

“If I’m getting any staff, they’re going to be valued and hopefully stick around,” she added.

She said, following the budget, she will be watching to see how the new rules might affect her business as well as any future staff she might hire: “As with every budget and fiscal event there’s a lot to unpack and I’m not sure if all the ramifications have become clear yet.”

Lucy added that, as well as worries over customers having the disposable income to spend in shops, a lack of people coming into the city centre can lead to business being “up and down” for local shops. She is hopeful, however, that events such as the Light Up festival will attract more people into the city and into businesses such as hers.

Wah Wah Records does not rely as heavily on natural footfall on the high street, by drawing customers in from further afield who visit the store specifically after ordering items.

Malcolm Hepworth is the owner of Tails Pet Shop on Brook Street, another small business which employs two part time staff. Malcolm echoed Lucy’s concern that trade in Wakefield can be up and down, adding that, although Christmas is normally a good time for his business, a bad December can lead to a “diabolical” January and February.

He said: “Trade is very quiet at the present time. We get good days, we get bad days, but all in all, it’s just down to if people have got money in their pocket they’ll spend it, with everything getting tighter they don’t spend it.”

Speaking about the budget, Malcolm said: “Everything is just going to go up in price, aren’t they?

“And for small businesses, it’s just another bullet.”

Footfall in the city is not an issue for every business however, such as Wah Wah Records on Cross Square, a small business run by Alan Nutton which employs one other part-time staff member. Some of the business’ sales occur through customers pre-ordering items, then travelling especially to the shop to collect them. In this way, trade is not as reliant on natural footfall in the streets and on customers coming in to the shop by chance.

Alan said: “We’re a niche kind of trade so we get people that come especially for us, so the footfall, although it’s never a bad thing to have footfall, we don’t really on [it].”

This method of operating has been effective for Wah Wah Records, with the business now being 12 years old and enabling it to grow and move into its current premises two years ago.

Petros Georgiou runs Captain Fish, a fish and chip restaurant and takeaway, along with his partner and three other staff members. Despite being happy generally with his business, Petros also had concerns over footfall in the city centre. He commented on there being lots of empty shop units throughout the city, with several businesses struggling to last long, referencing a nearby unit which had seen four owners in three years.

As well as footfall, Petros said costs – wages, rent, gas, electricity, taxes – also present difficulties for business. Petros sources fresh fish for his shop from Grimsby, and said the price he usually pays for 40 fish is now due to rise to £110. Rises such as these will be exacerbated for business owners by the rise in the national minimum wage, due to come into force next April.

Petros said more needs to be done to bring people into the city centre, suggesting more tourist attractions or expanding the market: “When people come in the town, of course they’re going to spend money.”