Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trinity Walk’s Sainsbury’s superstore will lose its cafe as part of a major announcement by the retailer.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s announced plans to close its 61 remaining in-store cafes – including Wakefield’s Marsh Way superstore cafe – as part of a range of proposals which are expected to result in the loss of around 3,000 roles from across the business.

This includes an estimated 20 per cent reduction in senior management roles over the next few months to “drive faster decision making” and bring down costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the decision to close its cafes was part of a move to “simplify the business”, with the majority of its “most loyal” shoppers not using the cafes regularly.

The cafe at Wakefield's Marsh Way Sainsbury's superstore will close following an announcement from the retailer. Photo: Google

The proposals also included plans to close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters to create space to offer more fresh food ranges in its stores, while making the most popular items available in the aisles.

Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, Simon Roberts, said the company is facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” which has led to “tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently.”

He said: “The decisions we are announcing today are essential to ensure we continue to drive forward our momentum but have also meant some difficult choices impacting our dedicated colleagues in a number of parts of our business. We’ll be doing everything we can to support anyone impacted by today’s announcements.”

Sainsbury’s currently employs 148,000 staff members. It has almost 600 supermarkets and over 800 convenience stores across the country.