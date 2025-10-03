‘Caring and approachable’ Yorkshire nursery manager in running for national award

Sharon Magee from Partou Ashmoor Day Nursery and Pre-school in Shipley has been shortlisted for Nursery Manager of the Year at the National NMT Nursery Awards 2025 which celebrate excellence in the UK early years sector.

With three decades of early years experience and highly respected in the local community for her calm, kind and humble approach, Sharon joined Partou Ashmoor as Nursery Manager in 2018.

According to the judging panel, the award will go to the finalist who has shown “outstanding caring and business skills and leadership in developing a thriving, high quality nursery which delivers a superb environment for children, staff and parents.”

Set in a beautiful, converted large property with bright, spacious rooms and a stunning garden for outdoor adventures, Partou Ashmoor has been providing exceptional early years care and education to families in Shipley, Saltaire and the surrounding areas since 1987.

Commenting on Sharon’s shortlisting, Claire Jackson, Partou Area Manager for Yorkshire, said: “Sharon is caring and approachable, and has always been a huge support to me and other managers. Her passion for childcare shines through in her knowledge and understanding of child development.

“Sharon manages a secure, confident team and ensures the nursery runs smoothly every day. She goes above and beyond to support and promote her team’s personal development, always listening and responding to their needs.

“Children at Partou Ashmoor are happy and content, and leave nursery thriving and ready for school — a reflection of Sharon’s strong leadership and the nurturing experiences she provides for every child.”

Jenna Cockburn, Partou Ashmoor Deputy Manager, said: “Sharon has been there to guide me with patience and encouragement, helping me grow in confidence as part of the management team. When I’ve needed guidance, she has always shared her knowledge while giving me the freedom to develop my own ideas.

“Her sense of humour and steady approach set a wonderful example and make our nursery a truly special place to work.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Manager Director, said: “For Sharon, nursery leadership is about putting children, families and team members at the heart of everything.

“Her ability to balance professionalism with genuine compassion has built Partou Ashmoor’s reputation as a happy, supportive and inspiring nursery where children, families and team members thrive together.

“Being shortlisted for such a high profile award is a fantastic achievement and thoroughly deserved.”

Sharon commented: “It is exciting to be recognised in this way.

“I want to thank the wonderful team behind me, who are a pleasure to work with, and the Partou Ashmoor families who make every day so special.”

The National NMT Nursery Awards 2025 will be presented at an evening ceremony on London on 8 November.