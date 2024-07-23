Carpetright to close 213 stores across the UK - including Birstall and Wakefield
It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.
However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.
It’s stores in Birstall (based inside Furniture Village) and Wakefield are also on the list of closures, according to PwC.
Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.
In a statement, PwC said : “Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC have been appointed as Joint Administrators of Carpetright Ltd., (“the Company”).
"On appointment, the Joint Administrators completed a sale of 54 stores and two logistics hubs to CWHP Ltd., part of the Tapi Group. The transaction includes the transfer of 308 employees.”
Zelf Hussain, Joint Administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.
“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.
“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.
“We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”
