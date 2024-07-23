Carpetright to close 213 stores across the UK - including Birstall and Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Struggling firm Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs.

It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s stores in Birstall (based inside Furniture Village) and Wakefield are also on the list of closures, according to PwC.

Carpetright at Birstall.

Carpetright went into administration earlier in the month, appointing PwC. It was reported that the administrators believed there was no option for a solvent sale because was declining.

In a statement, PwC said : “Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC have been appointed as Joint Administrators of Carpetright Ltd., (“the Company”).

"On appointment, the Joint Administrators completed a sale of 54 stores and two logistics hubs to CWHP Ltd., part of the Tapi Group. The transaction includes the transfer of 308 employees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zelf Hussain, Joint Administrator, said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items. A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.

Carpetright Wakefield.

“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.

“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible. In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere.