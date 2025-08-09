Castleford estate agents Hunters celebrate four years in the town
To mark the milestone, the team got together at The Ninth Bar & Kitchen to toast the occasion.
As local business owners and proud local residents, husband-and-wife duo Andy and Keira Wiles have built a business with a strong sense of purpose and a personal touch.
That ethos runs through the whole team, who share their commitment to the residents and small businesses in the community.
Reflecting on the journey so far, Keira said: “I can’t believe how quickly the last four years have gone.
"From the very first day we stepped through the doors, we knew this was our home, and now we’re proud to help so many other local people find theirs.”
Since opening, the branch has gone from strength to strength, helping thousands of people move home and making a real difference in the local area through meaningful business collaborations and investment in local independents.
From partnering with local key cutters and cleaning companies to working closely with trusted builders and maintenance teams, Hunters Castleford continues to support and champion fellow small businesses in the community.
The milestone comes as the business reaches new heights, with continued growth and expansion beyond the Five Towns.
Most recently, the team has added the postcode of Selby to their lettings portfolio, with a clear sign of their increasing reach and trusted reputation in the wider region.
You can find the team at 6 Bank Street, Castleford and their office is open six days a week.
