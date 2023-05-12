Castleford Junction 32 shopping outlet: Australian footwear brand opens temporary clearance pop up shop
Australian footwear brand, Jagger The Label, has opened a temporary pop up shop at Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping.
The brand, renowned for its fashion forward kicks, unveiled its latest pop-up store, next to the New Balance shop, in the Castleford retail complex.
The pop-up clearance store is open until September 2023 and offers a variety of on-trend styles ranging from flats to stilettos, heels, boots and sneakers.
Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “We are delighted to announce that Jaggar The Label has launched its new pop-up store at the outlet, selling luxury footwear and accessories to add to our already prominent fashion offering.”
Tracy Palmer, managing director at Jaggar, added: "We are excited to bring Jaggar The Label to Junction 32. Our brand covers a diverse collection, and the prices offer incredible savings.
"We are positive that guests will love our pop up store and we can't wait to welcome them through our doors.”