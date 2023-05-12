News you can trust since 1852
Castleford Junction 32 shopping outlet: Australian footwear brand opens temporary clearance pop up shop

Australian footwear brand, Jagger The Label, has opened a temporary pop up shop at Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping.

By Shawna Healey
Published 12th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The brand, renowned for its fashion forward kicks, unveiled its latest pop-up store, next to the New Balance shop, in the Castleford retail complex.

The pop-up clearance store is open until September 2023 and offers a variety of on-trend styles ranging from flats to stilettos, heels, boots and sneakers.

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “We are delighted to announce that Jaggar The Label has launched its new pop-up store at the outlet, selling luxury footwear and accessories to add to our already prominent fashion offering.”

Jagger The Label has opened a pop up shop at Junction 32 in Castleford.Jagger The Label has opened a pop up shop at Junction 32 in Castleford.
Tracy Palmer, managing director at Jaggar, added: "We are excited to bring Jaggar The Label to Junction 32. Our brand covers a diverse collection, and the prices offer incredible savings.

"We are positive that guests will love our pop up store and we can't wait to welcome them through our doors.”

The temporary clearance pop up shop will be open until September.The temporary clearance pop up shop will be open until September.
