Castleford shop could lose its licence after smuggled tobacco seized

A Castleford convenience store could lose its licence after police seized counterfeit tobacco from the premises.

West Yorkshire Police officers discovered the illicit products during an investigation into smuggled goods being sold at Family Food Centre, on Smawthorne Lane.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the discovery was made on Saturday, June 7.

Licensing officer PC Toby warden said in a statement: “During this visit there was also several breaches of the premises licence.

“As part of the investigation the CCTV hard drive from the premises was also seized, staff present in the shop were unable to give an access code or show officers footage.”

Police have called for a review of the store’s premises licence to prevent “crime and disorder” and “public nuisance".

A Wakefield Council sub-committee is due to consider the application at a hearing on Wednesday, August 20.

PC Warden added: “Where reviews arise and the licensing authority determines that the crime prevention objective is being undermined through the premises being used to further crimes, it is expected that revocation of the licence – even in the first instance – should be seriously considered.

“The sale of illegal/foreign label cigarettes is classed as serious crime with tax evasion.

“Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives.”

Chris Wathen, a Wakefield Council public health officer, also supported the review.

He said: “The licence holder is responsible for the items sold in their shop and for their staff.

“In my view there is no question that illegal cigarettes/tobacco were being stored in an area of the building they had clear control of for sale to the public.”

Paul Dean, a Wakefield Council licensing enforcement officer, said Herish Hama Salih Qadir became the premises licence holder at the business in April this year.

He added: “The illegal activities demonstrate that Mr Qadir, in his capacity as person in control of the business, has shown little to no regard to promote any of the licensing objectives, especially his considerable disregard to promote the prevention of crime and disorder objective.”