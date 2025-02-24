Castleford’s Brewing Revival: Lost Cause Brewing launches crowdfunder to bring production home

While many breweries are being swallowed up by big corporations or setting up shop in city centres such as Leeds or Manchester, Lost Cause Brewing is taking a different path.

The independent brewery, founded in 2024 by Vik and Colin Stronge, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring beer production home to Castleford that the couple say will create local jobs, building community, and investing in a town that needs more independent businesses.

The campaign, now live on Crowdfunder, aims to raise £60,000 to fund a new 10hl brewkit, which will allow Lost Cause Brewing to move away from expensive contract brewing and take full control of its beer production.

For the brewery, the decision to grow locally is a conscious stand against industry trends.

Vik said: "We had the option to go to one of the bigger cities, like Leeds or Manchester, but we chose Castleford.

"It’s where we live. It’s where we want to grow. There are loads of new houses going up here, but not enough infrastructure or opportunities to bring people together. We’re hoping Lost Cause can be part of changing that."

Lost Cause Brewing might be new, but its founders are no strangers to making great beer.

Head Brewer Colin Stronge has spent over 20 years crafting beers at some of the UK’s most celebrated breweries, including Marble Beers, Buxton Brewery, Northern Monk, Black Isle, and Salt Beer Factory.

His beers have poured at the most prestigious craft beer festivals around the world, earning him Brewer of the Year 2022 (The Brewers Journal) and a dedicated following among beer enthusiasts.

Creative Director and Co-Founder Vik has worked in marketing and branding for some of the UK's biggest craft breweries, including Marble, Black Isle, Northern Monk, and Magic Rock.

Her playful, monster-filled artwork and bold branding have already made Lost Cause’s cans instantly recognisable – a standout in a crowded craft beer market.

Together, Vik and Colin have built Lost Cause Brewing with an ethos of accessibility, creativity, and community. In just six months, they’ve grown the business, poured beers at some of the UK’s best festivals, and earned a reputation as a brewery to watch.

"We’re not here to reinvent the wheel," Colin said.

"We just want to make really great beer that people actually want to drink – big on flavour but easy to come back to, time and time again."

Lost Cause Brewing is inviting the public to get involved by supporting the campaign.

In return, backers can claim a range of exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime rewards, including:

Brew for a Day with Head Brewer Colin Stronge: Get hands-on with one of the UK’s most respected brewers and learn the tricks of the trade.

Lost for Life Card: A lifetime discount, plus £600 of taproom credit.

Beer Advent Calendar: 24 hand-picked beers delivered in time for Christmas.

Original Artwork & Limited-Edition Merch: Unique prints, glassware, and T-shirts designed in-house.

Castleford is a town on the cusp of regeneration, with new housing developments springing up, but few new community spaces or job opportunities to match.

Lost Cause Brewing believes that investing in Castleford now will create more than just beer – it will foster a new sense of community.

Vik said: "We didn’t grow up here, but it’s the place we’ve chosen to raise our family.

"We’ve watched houses go up without the infrastructure to bring people together.

"This isn’t just about a brewkit or beer, it’s about creating a space where locals can gather, socialise, and be part of something bigger."

The brewery has already hosted a series of successful monthly taproom events in Castleford, where families, craft beer fans, and locals have come together over great beer and street food.

Demand has grown month-on-month, but with brewing outsourced to a contract brewery, Lost Cause can’t meet that demand, or create the experimental beers that fans are already clamouring for.

The new brewkit will allow the brewery to double its output, expand its range with more creative releases, and employ local staff to support the growing operation.

We’ve brewed beers that have poured around the world, but what really matters to us is that Castleford has a brewery it can be proud of," said Colin.

"And we want people to feel part of that journey."

The crowdfunding campaign is now live and will run until March 28 2025.

To support the brewery, claim a reward, or simply help spread the word, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/support-the-cause.