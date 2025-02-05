Castleford’s former M&S store set to become Heron Foods supermarket

Castleford’s former Marks & Spencer store looks to be converted into Heron Foods supermarket.

The retail giant shut the store in 2023, dealing a blow to mayor plans to develop the town centre.

Recent licensing and planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council indicate the building, on Carlton Street, is likely to become a Heron Foods outlet.

The retailer has applied for a licence to be allowed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 7am and 9pm, Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The former M&S building in Castleford town centre remains vacant after the retailer left the town in 2023.

The last date for members of the public to make representations over the proposal was January 31.

On Tuesday (February 4) a planning application was submitted for Heron Foods store signs to be allowed to be placed on the outside of the building.

The area was left with a gaping hole when the M&S store shut as the company said it planned to invest in its other outlets across West Yorkshire.

Matt Graham, M&S regional manager, said at the time: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.”

A mock-up of the store signage for the former M&S store in Castleford has been submitted to Wakefield Council. Image: Heron Foods

In May last year, The Co-op has announced it would be closing its Castleford town centre store nearby.

It came as the town undergoes a major £23m regeneration scheme aimed at boosting visitor numbers.

The Co-op said it would shut the store in July 2024.

The council then agreed to take over the building and include it in the revamp plans.

Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said at the time: “The disappointment of big companies moving out of town centres isn’t unique to Castleford.

“We work really hard to try and keep brands in the town, but it is too often out of our hands and down to the national commercial decisions those companies make.

“The work we are doing to regenerate the town centre is aimed at trying to reverse the trend of household names moving out as well as attracting new businesses back into the heart of Castleford.”