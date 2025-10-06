Castleford’s Lost Cause Brewing named Best New Brewery at prestigious awards

Lost Cause Brewing Co. have been awarded Best New Brewery 2025 at the prestigious Brewers Choice Awards, organised by The Brewers Journal.

Announced on Tuesday, September 30 at The Big Penny Social in London, the award recognises the brewery’s exceptional impact, creativity, and contribution to the UK’s modern beer scene since launching in April 2024.

In just 18 months, Lost Cause Brewing has built a reputation for brewing a range of balanced, creative and modern beers, while cultivating a vibrant community of like-minded people around its pop-up taproom in Whitwood.

Since launching, the team has collaborated with nationally respected breweries, poured at some of the UK’s most exciting invitational beer festivals, and worked hard to put Wakefield firmly on the modern beer map.

Colin and Vik Stronge.

Co-founder and head brewer Colin Stronge, named Brewer of the Year in 2022, has created some of the UK’s most celebrated beers over the past decade before pouring that expertise into Lost Cause.

Alongside co-founder Vik Kastenbauer Stronge, whose background includes building some of the UK’s strongest brewery brands, and Rob Wood, who leads sales, the team combines brewing pedigree, creative vision, and deep industry knowledge to deliver world-class modern beer.

Vik said: “To receive this recognition so early in our journey is an incredible feeling.

“We set out to make world-class modern beer and build proper community right here in Wakefield, and to be recognised by our peers for that is unbelievably rewarding.

"We’re overwhelmed with the support from our community and only hope we can give back to them as best we can whilst making beers we are proud to call our own.

Colin said: “It was a great honour to be nominated alongside some of the freshest breweries in the UK, and to win was unbelievable.

“This award means a huge amount to us. It’s a reflection of the creativity, hard work and care that goes into every beer we make.

"We might be a small team, but our ambition has always been big and this recognition shows we’re on the right path.”

With a 10hl brewery opening soon in Wakefield, the team is on a mission to make brilliant beer, bring people together, and put West Yorkshire firmly on the modern beer map.