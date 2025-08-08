Castleford's Queen's Mill Tearooms marks 10 year anniversary

A Castleford tearoom in one of the town’s most distinctive buildings has marked a decade in business.

Queen’s Mill Tearooms has thrived for 10 years, winning awards and surviving the pandemic.

Owner Dana Russell: "What an amazing 10 years it's been since we opened Yorkshire Day 2015.

“Our journey started by opening just three days a week to test the water. We now open seven days a week.

Queen's Mill Tearooms has marked its 10-year anniversary. Dana Russell, centre

"We have survived the lockdown and the challenges that brought.

"We would like to thank our wonderful customers, old and new, that make it such a special and unique place.

"We have so many regulars that we love to see.”

The tearoom won the title for best in Yorkshire at the England Business awards in 2022 and 2023.

Dana paid tribute to her employees who are at the heart of the business.

She said: "We have 12 wonderful staff that are part of the tearoom family, two of which have been with us since the first day, and they are such an asset to us.

"We are known for our long-term friendly staff that make tearooms such a lovely atmosphere who work alongside our younger employees.

"It’s always such a pleasure watching them grow in confidence from starting with us as teenagers and following them through further education and leaving as adults and starting careers.

"We have a wonderful local baker, Lynne, bringing in fresh, delicious homemade cakes and scones on a daily basis."

The tearoom uses local coffee supplier, Recent Beans, which blends its very own speciality coffee and uses homegrown produce where possible.

The venue hosts themed evenings, including Spanish, Greek, Indian nights, and showcases local singers and artists on creative nights.

Dana added: "There is always something going on. Please follow us on Queens Mill tearooms Facebook to see what we are up to.

"As we are fully licensed, it is a great place to host baby showers and private parties too.

"We have recently invested in a new awning and furniture, and we are about to redecorate in the next few weeks.

"This will give Queen's Mill Tearooms a fresh look for the future.

"We hope you will pay us a visit and see the beautiful riverside views, warm welcome, and homemade wonderful food on offer."