Celebrating 80 years of manufacturing in Featherstone

Featherstone-based wirework manufacturer RV Rugg celebrated 80 years of manufacturing excellence with a special day of celebration at their Featherstone factory.

The event honoured the company’s rich heritage, its contributions to the community, and its ongoing commitment to quality and service. Local dignitaries in attendance included District Councillor Steve Vickers, Mayor of Featherstone Dwain Longley, Councillor Jack Hutsby, and Town and District Councillor Scott Haslam

The celebration included the presentation of long service awards to Lynda Taylor, who has dedicated 40 years of service, and Lisa Clarkson, who has given 25 years, presented by District Councillor Steve Vickers. The event also featured a factory tour and the ceremonial raising of the Anniversary Flag.

Founded in 1945 at the end of the Second World War by Reginald Victor Rugg, a veteran of the Royal Armoured Corps. After his military service, Reg invested his small army gratuity in a factory that would become a cornerstone of local employment, especially for women in the post-war period. Starting with chip baskets and cake cooling trays in the 1950s and 60s, the company evolved to manufacture domestic appliance components and, later, bespoke wire goods for various industries.

Long service awards to Lynda Taylor (right), who has dedicated 40 years of service, and Lisa Clarkson (left), who has given 25 years, presented by District Councillor Steve Vickers.

Alison Hirst, Managing Director of RV Rugg Ltd, said: “2025 sees us celebrating the Rugg family legacy: 80 years of dedication to wirework manufacturing, our staff, the Featherstone community, and our customers past and present. We are committed to a future providing the highest standards of quality and service in wirework manufacturing.”

Today, RV Rugg Ltd continues to thrive as one of the UK's leading wirework manufacturers. The celebration will not only pay tribute to Reg Rugg’s vision but also to the dedication of the workforce and the community’s support over the decades.