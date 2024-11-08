Celebrating at the Wakefield Business Awards 2024

Complete Care West Yorkshire proudly attended the Wakefield Business Awards last night, joining the celebration of the fantastic businesses that make our community thrive.

Although we did not take home a win, being nominated for two prestigious awards—Wakefield District Business of the Year and Wakefield District Employer of the Year—was a tremendous honor and a testament to our hard work and dedication.

The evening was filled with excitement, starting with a delightful three-course meal and entertainment by a live singer. The awards ceremony was hosted by Dixie from Heart Radio, who kept the energy high and later took over as the DJ for a lively disco that had everyone dancing the night away. Additionally, attendees were treated to a fabulous goody bag, adding an extra touch of enjoyment to the night.

The event was a remarkable opportunity to recognise and applaud the achievements of local businesses across the district. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and commend their exceptional contributions to our community.

While we may not have won this year, we are incredibly grateful for the recognition and the chance to be part of such an inspiring evening. We look forward to next year’s event with enthusiasm and hope to bring one of those fabulous awards back to Complete Care West Yorkshire.

Well done to all the finalists and winners—we will see you next year!