Celebrating the best of Pontefract's streetscape

Business and property owners, trades people, representatives from Wakefield Council, and civic society members gathered in Pontefract Town Hall for the 2021 Design Awards.

Pontefract Civic Society chair, Paul Cartwright said: “This was an evening of celebration following two years of hard graft which enhances the historic streetscape of Pontefract as a place for investors and visitors.

“This is against the background of a sustained 92 per cent business occupancy, and the clear shift from retail to hospitality and activity-based experiences.”

The civic society presented a Façade of the Year award in the name of its first president, Lady Rosse from Womersley Hall, to The Printer’s Draft based on its bold and distinctive colour scheme, graphics, signage, and lighting which pays homage to the Holmes dynasty of printers and historians.

Gavin Richards, director, said, “Everyone involved with The Printer’s Draft is absolutely delighted to have been awarded The Facade of the Year award for 2021 by Pontefract Civic Society; a special thanks to our designer Niki Richards”.

Other awards presented on the night were for improvements in shop fronts, architecture and design, place-making, and the Aspire leisure hub.

Printer's Draft - Facade of the Year.

Winner of the Facade of the Year Award, The Printer's Draft.

Mayor's Walk and Bridge House - Residential Award.

The Cube - Regeneration Award.