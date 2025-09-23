Chadwick Lawrence raises £6,500 for Wakefield charities with golf day

Chadwick Lawrence Charity Golf Day

Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence has raised £6,500 for local charities Wakefield Hospice and Theatre Royal Wakefield, with the return of its charity golf day.

The golf day, hosted at Wakefield Golf Club, welcomed 64 participants split into 16 teams of four. With a mix of Chadwick Lawrence staff and their clients playing together, the event provided a networking opportunity and friendly competition, while raising money for two important local causes.

The funds raised have now been split equally between Wakefield Hospice and Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Wakefield Hospice is a local charity that has been providing expert care to local people with life limiting illnesses for over 30 years. The hospice relies on generosity and compassion within the local community to raise vital funds for its services.

The money raised will go directly towards providing vital care for the hospice’s patients and their families, through a range of support services including symptom management, emotional or spiritual support, and creating precious moments of comfort and dignity.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s mission is to develop new creative opportunities and experiences for the local community, encouraging engagement in the Performing Arts. It works with young people across the district through inclusive, creative programmes like Performance Academy, CHIME, and Wakey Wakey.

Chadwick Lawrence’s donation will go directly towards bursaries to open doors for young people interested in theatre, equipment and resources to improve accessibility and participation, support staff to allow learning-disabled young people to shine, and creating safe, inspiring spaces where young people can discover the arts.

It will also support the theatre’s Stepping Out group, which works with older people at risk of isolation to bring them together, build friendships and challenge loneliness.

Paul Campbell, Partner at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “At Chadwick Lawrence, giving back to the community is at the heart of everything we do. We work with around 15 charities each year, both through long-term partnerships and one-off initiatives, as well as volunteering approximately 1,360 hours (180 working days) annually to local, national and international causes.

“That’s why we were delighted to bring back our charity golf day this year and see so many familiar faces joining us in raising funds for Wakefield Hospice and Theatre Royal Wakefield – two vital local causes. We look forward to hosting the event again next summer.”

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “It was a real pleasure to enter a hospice team into the golf day and to be part of such a fantastic event. We are so fortunate to have like-minded supporters who share our commitment to making a difference in their community. Chadwick Lawrence’s generosity and enthusiasm ensures that we can keep delivering the specialist care our patients depend on, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Sarah Shooter, Head of Development at Theatre Royal Wakefield, commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to Chadwick Lawrence for their generous support through the recent golf day. The money raised will make a real and lasting difference to young people in our community — helping them access the joy of performing arts, make new friends, and build confidence through programmes like Performance Academy, CHIME and Stepping Out. Thank you for helping us change lives.”

To find out more about Chadwick Lawrence, visit: https://www.chadwicklawrence.co.uk/.