Chadwick Lawrence shortlisted for four Yorkshire Legal Awards

Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors, with offices in Wakefield, has been shortlisted for four Yorkshire Legal Awards 2025, recognising the firm’s outstanding achievements over the past 12 months.

The firm is a finalist in the Medium Law Firm of the Year, Corporate & Commercial, LawTech Initiative of the Year and Litigation & Dispute Resolution categories.

Now in its 26th year, the Yorkshire Legal Awards brings together the region’s legal community to recognise and celebrate its many achievements. This year’s ceremony will take place on 9th October at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

The quadruple shortlisting reflects Chadwick Lawrence’s dedication to providing first-rate legal advice and an exceptional level of client service.

Chadwick Lawrence Team

From 2024 to 2025, the firm grew by 35% to achieve a turnover of £16.67 million; a figure that is projected to increase to 50% by March 2026 over a two-year period.

This growth is testament to its commitment to its people and relationships, with a progressive culture and comprehensive wellness programme that saw Chadwick Lawrence named as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work in 2024.

The firm’s corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, and IT teams are recognised for their efforts and achievements over the past year. The corporate and commercial team recently negotiated the exclusive naming rights for Huddersfield Town AFC’s home ground, now known as the Accu Stadium, in the club’s biggest-ever sponsorship agreement.

Neil Wilson, managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “We are extremely proud to have been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s Yorkshire Legal Awards.

“As a firm, we are dedicated to our Yorkshire roots, and this recognition is testament to our commitment to supporting our local community through a wide range of professional and personal legal services. Congratulations to our wider team and particularly our corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and IT departments for their standout efforts over the past year.”