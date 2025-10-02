Changan UK Partners with D. M. Keith Motor Group

D. M. Keith Motor Group is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Changan UK, one of China’s most innovative and established automotive manufacturers.

As part of this collaboration, two brand-new Changan showrooms will soon open in Leeds and Ossett, with more to follow, offering customers across West Yorkshire an exciting new choice of vehicles and the latest in automotive technology.

A family-owned business with over 60 years of heritage, D. M. Keith is led by Managing Director Dougal Keith and his brother Angus Keith. The company began as a Škoda retailer and has grown significantly over the past decade, now representing 10 leading automotive brands, including SKODA, SEAT, CUPRA, Honda, Ford, Kia, Subaru, Suzuki, BYD and Nissan Aftersales . The addition of Changan UK marks another major step in the group’s continued expansion, and its second partnership with the growing presence of Chinese based manufactures

This partnership gives local drivers the opportunity to explore Changan’s launch product, the DEEPAL SO7 full electric Tesla competitor. Later the line -up of will include hybrid, as well as electric vehicles, meeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly motoring solutions without compromising on performance or style.

Changan UK Launch

About Changan Automotive Group

Founded in 1862, Changan Automotive Group is one of the world’s most established and forward-thinking car manufacturers. With more than 150 years of experience, the company has grown into a global automotive powerhouse, producing millions of passenger, commercial, and new energy vehicles every year. In 2022 alone, Changan produced 2.3 million vehicles, achieved £13.2 billion in revenue, and employed more than 68,000 people worldwide. Most importantly, Changan have had a engineering centre of excellence in Birmingham for over 15 years, as well as a design studio in Milan.

“By welcoming Changan UK to the D. M. Keith family, we are strengthening our commitment to offering customers more choice, more innovation, and more sustainable driving solutions,” said Dougal Keith, Managing Director of D. M. Keith Motor Group. “We’re proud to be the home of this exciting global brand in Yorkshire and look forward to introducing drivers to Changan’s impressive range of vehicles. Most importantly Changan have taken their time to set up properly for the UK launch, with for example a fully stocked parts distribution centre in the UK and have all the engineering resource to set the cars up for UK tastes and UK roads

Changan and D. M. Keith Motor Group are ready to drive the future of motoring.

Find out more about D. M. Keith here: www.dmkeith.com