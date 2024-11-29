Cheers, Outwood: Pub’s new tenants could lose licence over claims of illegal events, noise nuisance and danger to children

The new tenants of a Wakefield pub face losing their licence over claims that “illegal events” have been held at the venue.

Police and council officers took action after receiving repeated noise nuisance complaints about Cheers, in Outwood.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council outline alleged licensing breaches against the operators of the premises on Newton Lane.

A report by council licensing officer Paul Dean said noise complaints were received on August 12 this year, soon after the bar reopened after being closed for a number of months.

Mr Dean said a “suspected offence” then occurred the following day and a temporary closure notice was served by the police.

The notice was cancelled and the pub was allowed to re-open on October 4 after officers carried out a follow-up visit.

The council’s environmental health department then received complaints about an event held on October 5.

Mr Dean said: “The report to the council alleged several noise nuisance reports up to 4am over the weekend, with reports of very noisy loud music, kids playing in the road, cars revving loud and horns beeping, disturbing a number of residents.”

Officers went to the venue on October 10 and seized CCTV footage after checks revealed the pub was only permitted to open until midnight.

The pub’s licence is to be reviewed at a hearing on December 9 after authorities claim the operator failed to meet licensing objectives including preventing crime and protecting children from harm.

The review has been supported by West Yorkshire Police licensing officer Toby Warden and council environmental health officer Layla Twigger.

Ms Twigger said residents affected by noise from the pub had been given log sheets to record any further incidents.

She said: “One of their reports said that children were running around screaming unsupervised and running into the road, plus there was loud music, people shouting, car horns tooting and car engines revving.”

The family which previously ran the pub for35 years have also urged the council to take action against the new tenants.

A letter from Andrew and Yvonne Haymes said there had been licensed premises at the site for over a century and they had “risked everything” to buy the business in 1989.

They said: “Throughout this time, we have worked hard as a family to observe and comply with all the obligations and requirements of licensing and respected our neighbours, whether they be customers or not.

“We have raised thousands of pounds for local charities and endeavoured to provide a hub for the community by hosting 35 years of local club and society events and been part of the community’s life story.

“We are proud of this record and therefore feel significantly less proud due to recent events at the pub.”

The former owners said they temporarily closed the pub “to review how best we serve the community” after trade reduced following the pandemic.

The letter adds: “During our period of closure, where we assessed all options, we were approached by a local accountant and his partner to lease the pub.

“They advised us of their credentials and experience in the hospitality industry and also in the professional community of Wakefield.”

The family said they hoped to return to running the business, adding: “We share the concerns of our neighbours, the licensing team and all stakeholders.

“The tenants have put under jeopardy the premises licence and therefore they jeopardise the hub for a community and jeopardise our family’s way of earning a living.

“With the removal of the existing tenants, we will then be in a position to operate the premises in the manner and spirit that our neighbours, Outwood and wider communities deserve and expect.”