Children's activity provider named national finalist in UK's top awards

Toddler Sense Wakefield has been shortlisted as a finalist in the UK’s most prestigious children’s activities awards, the What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Awards 2025.

The much-loved awards, now in their 19th year, celebrate the UK’s very best children’s clubs, classes, leaders, venues and volunteers – and Toddler Sense Wakefield will be representing Wakefield on the national stage. Winners will be revealed at a dazzling, red-carpet event in Leicester on November 27, where 300 guests will step into a magical winter woodland setting filled with sparkle and celebration.

This year, nominations and votes smashed records, with almost 100,000 parents and carers recognising the activity leaders who make a difference in children’s lives every day. Nominees were described as “outstanding”, “dedicated” and “just fabulous.”

The British Franchise Association (BFA) is proudly returning as Ceremony Sponsor for the third year, supporting an event that shines a national spotlight on the most inspiring individuals and organisations in the children’s activities sector.

Owner and Class Leader, Charlotte Cunningham with Tod (mascot).

Charlotte Cunningham, owner and class leader from Toddler Sense Wakefield who is a finalist in the Most Loved Sport or Physical Activity Franchise or Licence Territory category (sponsored by JMW Solicitors), said:

''I'm absolutely thrilled to have been named a finalist for these National Awards. It's a huge achievement for me personally and for my business, and I'm so proud to be representing Wakefield at the national awards ceremony.

"Becoming a finalist will give parents and families extra reassurance when they're looking for a toddler class to attend. Toddler Sense classes are designed to enhance toddlers’ development in a range of areas, promoting confidence and independence and allowing them to burn off that excess energy! I would never have been able to get this far without the incredible support, votes, and kind words from my customers, family, and friends. I'm so grateful for all of them."

The What’s On 4 Kids National Awards were the first awards in the UK dedicated to this inspiring sector and have both judged and voted-for categories. The 2025 event will once again be hosted by acclaimed actor, musician and presenter Jonathan Bremner, who has wowed audiences across the globe.

Proud Finalist - What's On 4 Kids

Founder of What’s On 4 Kids, Sam Godfrey-Moore, added: “Once again, we are ready to delight our finalists, sponsors and supporters at our black-tie Aspen-themed extravaganza. We’re gearing up for a night full of sparkle – congratulations and good luck to every finalist!”