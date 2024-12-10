Cineworld announces closure of Castleford cinema site

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:32 BST
Cineworld has confirmed the closure of six cinemas as part of its restructuring efforts – including Castleford.

The cinema chain revealed new closure plans after formally completing a restructuring plan launched in the summer to shore up its finances.

Initially five cinemas were closed in Bedford, Loughborough, Yate, Glasgow Parkhead and Swindon Regent Circus.

The firm successfully negotiated rent reductions at dozens of its 90 sites across the UK, but six landlords have decided to end their contracts, resulting in Cineworld, closing six more screens in Castleford (at Xscape), Leigh, Middlesborough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth.

Cineworld Castleford is to close.placeholder image
Cineworld Castleford is to close.

It’s hasn’t been disclosed how many jobs will be impacted and has not iven a date of closure yet.

It’s been said that cinemas have struggled since the pandemic with customers opting to stream movies at home.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International said: "The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

"This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come."

