Two Wakefield curry houses have been announced as finalists in the English Curry Awards 2025.

The awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

This year’s finalists represent the crème de la crème of English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

And this year, they include Wakefield’s Cinnamon Lounge and Syhiba Restaurant who are both in line to be named Yorkshire’s Curry Restaurant of the Year.

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony which will take place on August 11 at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

A spokesperson for The 14th English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”