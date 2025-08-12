City Fields housebuilder sold over 92 percent of five developments

A leading housebuilder, which has been pivotal in securing and driving forward the iconic City Fields development in Wakefield is entering its final phase of build.

Miller Homes has had five separate developments at City Fields and has sold over 92% of all the homes it will be building.

“City Fields has been a wonderful chapter in our history, and we are delighted to leave such a legacy for the people of Wakefield,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “It seems strange to say be saying that we are over 80% sold at The Avenue and The Boulevard, however build is expected to conclude towards the end of 2026.”

When completed, the housebuilder will have constructed over 600 energy efficient homes across five distinct and different development areas.

Miller Homes at The Boulevard, City Fields, Wakefield

In addition, it helped secure the City Fields public artwork, has worked with the local community on many occasions, including Stanley Grove Primary School, and most recently Wakefield Music Collective, which benefitted from the housebuilders’ Community Fund, a twice-yearly process where charities and community groups are invited to apply for funding from the housebuilder for their project or initiative.

“Building homes and a new community is about so much more than bricks and mortar and we are proud to have been able to support the local area in so many ways,” said Debbie. “Whilst it may be the end of an era in some ways, our team is still very much looking forward to helping customers enjoy their new Miller Homes at City Fields.”

Both The Avenue and The Boulevard at City Fields are open from Thursday to Monday each week from 10.30am to 5.30pm. For the remaining properties available, prices start from £254,995 for a three-bedroom Calderton style of home located at The Avenue.

For more information about The Avenue visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/the-avenue-at-city-fields-wakefield.aspx and for The Boulevard visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/the-boulevard-at-city-fields-wakefield.aspx