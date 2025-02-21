Clearing the air - Wakefield car retailer debunks common myths about switching to electric

With sustainability and the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront of people’s minds, many drivers are considering making the switch to an electric car to save money on their motoring.

However, as electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, recent research by Auto Trader has highlighted that misinformation significantly impacts consumer confidence in EVs, causing many potential buyers to hesitate. To ease the transition, a car retailer in Wakefield is helping local drivers separate fact from fiction when it comes to making the switch.

Richard Westerman, Head of Business at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, on Calder Park, said: “Despite sales rising annually, there continues to be apprehension and misunderstanding around EVs – with many drivers unsure about costs, charging and maintenance.

“We’ve rounded up some of the most common myths we come across, to help Wakefield drivers feel more informed as they consider switching to electric.”

1. EVs are more expensive to run than petrol-powered cars – wrong!

“According to Auto Trader’s research, 70% of consumers had heard the claim that EVs were not cheaper to run and admitted this made them less likely to buy an electric car. While the upfront cost of an EV can be higher than some petrol-powered cars, the reality is that the average EV driver pays around £567 to charge their car annually, based on driving 6,300 miles a year. By contrast, petrol and diesel drivers pay around £1,146 to cover the same mileage – almost double the cost.

“So, while it may seem like a big initial investment, lower maintenance costs and the savings on fuel make EVs more economical in the long run.”

2. There aren’t enough charging stations – wrong!

“A common worry we find Wakefield drivers have is finding themselves low on battery midway through a journey with nowhere to charge. The reality is that most modern EVs offer a range between 200 and 400 miles, and fast-charging networks are expanding rapidly. Most people drive fewer than 40 miles per day, which is well within any EV’s capabilities.

“If you’re out on the road, there are currently more than 73,000 public charging points across the UK, many of which are at supermarkets, shopping centres, car parks and service stations, making it easier than ever to charge your car while you go about your weekly business.”

3. Charging points can be expensive – it depends!

“We often hear people say they’re confused about the cost at different charging points. The speed and cost at which your car charges will vary at different locations, depending on the type of chargers they offer.

“Bigger supermarket chains offer fast 7kW or 22kW chargers and are sometimes free to use. Ultra-rapid chargers – commonly found at motorway services – are the fastest method of charging, which is great for long journeys but will cost more.

“To help you find the best places to charge your EV, there are plenty of tools, including the Volvo Cars smartphone app, which can show you the most convenient local charging points for your journey.”

4. Charging takes too long – not always!

“There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to how long your car will take to charge – it depends on battery size, how much electrical current it can handle, the speed of the charge point used, plus other factors such as temperature.

“A 7kW charger has the capacity to fully charge a compatible EV with a 40kW battery in four to six hours, while a 22kW charger will take only one to two hours. It’s important to remember that no matter the power of the charge point, your car will only draw in as much power as its on-board charger allows, so the charging time may still be longer.

“Typically, a pure electric Volvo car will charge from 10% to 80% in just over half an hour using a rapid charger – the perfect amount of time to do your food shopping, grab a coffee or enjoy a Swedish fika coffee break”

5. Purchasing an EV will break the bank – wrong!

“Electric cars still feel new and novel to some, so it can be surprising to learn that there are lots of used electric vehicles on the market, which is a great option if you’re keen to make the switch but don’t want to go for a brand-new car.

“Throughout February, Wakefield drivers can take advantage of a £500 finance contribution on Volvo Selekt approved used cars, including all our fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid models. Drivers can also save up to £6,000 on selected new electric and hybrid models, including the Volvo EX30, EX40 and EX90.

“To find out more, book a test drive of our Volvo Selekt range and discover more about EVs from our team of experts who can help make the switch to electric an easy one.”

For further information about February offers at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, go to volvocarswakefield.co.uk or call 01924 925300.