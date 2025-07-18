Click It Flooring in slick re-opening following refit

Batley based specialist door retailer Click It Flooring is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of their Batley showroom and warehouse, located on Bradford Road after undergoing a refit.

The recently updated showroom, approaching 5,000 sqft of space, conveniently located on Bradford Road, showcases a range of flooring.

This latest investment will allow Click It Flooring to continue embracing growth, from their 5,000 sq ft warehousing space, conveniently located on Bradford Road; the landmark showroom is the brand’s second store nationwide.

For the first time, the location will showcase exclusive designs. The current collection of doors seamlessly blends timeless British craftsmanship and artistry with modern innovation, offering products such as internal flooring perfectly suited for the contemporary home.

Shafiq Loonat of Click It Flooring said: "We are delighted to be reopening our store to serve and support our valued neighbours and community. This will enable our fantastic team to reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."

“Thanks to its large footprint, the Batley store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring over 10,000 products, including bestselling flooring, the creative possibilities are endless.”

“This is more than just a store opening – it’s a bold new chapter for Click It Flooring. We’ve taken everything our customers already love about us and scaled it up – this is our largest store, packed with our most impressive selection of doors and accessories, making it the ultimate shopping destination for style, inspiration, and a plethora of doors that are available in a plethora of sizes and colours,” added Shafiq.

"We’ve also built an amazing team of passionate colleagues across the store – each one ready to provide the outstanding service we’re known for. We can’t wait to welcome customers through the doors and showcase what we’ve created here in Batley.

“We are ready to showcase products to our discerning client base, providing them with excellent customer service, deliver a quality product and innovate to stay ahead of current trends.

“The building measures an impressive 48,000 sq. ft. and includes state of the art office accommodation and extensive warehouse space allowing plenty of room to grow.”

The company has customers as far as the Dubai and Australia, all proudly made in Batley.

