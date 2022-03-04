Co-op and Morrisons remove Russian vodka from shelves

Morrisons said it would de-list the Russian Standard brand of the drink following a similar move by the Co-op which as taken off sale Russian Standard vodka “with immediate effect” as the brand is “overtly marketed as being Russian” and is produced in the country, a Co-op spokesman said.

He said: "In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine we've taken the decision to remove from sale Russian-made vodka."

One of the best-selling vodkas in the country, Russian Standard had been on sale at the Co-op for £14 for a 70cl bottle, but has already been removed from its website and will no longer appear on its shelves.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the best-selling vodkas in the country, Russian Standard is distilled in St Petersburg and was brought to the UK market in 1998.

Instead, a Polish distilled alternative will be sold in its stores in its place.

The Co-op spokesman said : “In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have taken the decision to remove from sale Russian-made vodka,” the spokesman added.

“Russian Standard has been taken off sale with immediate effect because it is overtly marketed as being Russian and produced there. It will not be stocked for the foreseeable future.”

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and those in Russia who oppose this invasion.”

He added: “Our members and customers will also be able to support the humanitarian response to help those displaced by the conflict by donating at our stores to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.