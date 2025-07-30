Collectables shop to open new premises in Pontefract town centre this weekend

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Busy Bees Emporium will open their new shop this Saturday.placeholder image
Busy Bees Emporium will open their new shop this Saturday.
A new shop selling a wide range of figures, cards and retro collectable items will open in Pontefract this weekend.

Busy Bees Emporium will open on Sagar Street this Saturday, August 2 at 9am, and will offer an array of graded cards, model cars and collectable items.

Owners of Busy Bees, Nathan and Cerys Haigh, said: “We’ve always loved collecting items that are weird and wonderful”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The husband and wife team originally ran the shop above a cafe of the same name, on Bondgate, but decided to move after needing somewhere more spacious.

“We started the shop above a cafe but it was too small,” The husband and wife team continued.

"It’s surreal to know a month’s of hard work will have finally paid off”

"We can’t wait to see everyone who comes in on Saturday”.

Busy Bees Emporium will be open daily from 9am to 6pm.

Customers who visit and review the shop on opening day will be given a free Pokemon mystery bag.

Related topics:PontefractBusy Bees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice